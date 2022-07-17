TULSA - A technical-training program offered through Francis Tuttle and Tulsa Tech is offering new classes and certification options to fast-track a career in oil and natural gas.
Funded by the oil and natural gas industry, the Oklahoma Energy Resources Board's PetroTech program provides a way to get into the oil and natural gas industry or for existing professionals to enhance or add new skills to their resumes.
Starting this fall, the PetroTech program offers new classes that will provide skills identified as most in-demand by industry experts. Also, new mini-certifications and individual courses are available for industry professionals looking to hone their skills in a certain software, or for those looking to get hired quickly. New certifications include Data Analyst Certification, Land Tech Certification, Geology Tech Certification, and Engineering Tech Certification.
To fit the needs of every individual, some classes are available both in-person and virtually.
"Oklahoma's oil and natural gas industry is hiring," said OERB Executive Director Mindy Stitt. "It is a great time to gain valuable skills necessary to get a career in our state's largest industry and be a part of producing the American-made resources that fuel our modern world."
To learn more about the new classes and certifications or to learn how to receive a scholarship, go to OERB.com/education/petrotech.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.