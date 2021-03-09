Northeastern State University is constantly seeking to improve learning outcomes, and for that reason, officials there are implementing new technology to streamline student assessments.
On March 9, Dr. Cari Keller, Erik Harris, and Lakin Keener hosted the first of a Zoom series to teach faculty how to use and implement Chalk and Wire.
“The bigger picture for Chalk and Wire is the assessment of student learning. We have expectations. All of our programs at the university have learning outcomes, which are the expectation of student competencies, or what we expect our students to be able to demonstrate after they finish their program,” said Keller.
Keller started teaching at NSU in 1994, in what was the criminal justice and legal studies department. After a number of years, she moved to chair, and now she is the dean of the Graduate College, where she assesses student outcomes.
She explained they had been hoping to implement the program for a while because they wanted to look at evidence of student outcomes. Chalk and Wire collects data that helps administrators understand where professors and programs can improve.
Chalk and Wire allows the university to collect data and keep it in a digital location. This means professors and administrators can evaluate it over time.
“Every university has an assessment system,” she said.
Making that data streamlined is necessary for improvement. Prior to the implementation of the program, student assessment files were maintained by department chairs or professors. If a professor or department chair changed positions, there was a chance that assessment data could have been lost in emails or other files.
The College of Education and Business has already implemented Chalk and Wire with success, and plans are to use it throughout the rest of the university.
Most NSU students come from communities in Northeastern Oklahoma, so administrators understand boosting student outcomes improves the community at-large.
“How can we ensure students have the best experience when they are here? Most of them are going to go back to their communities with their degrees and use them. We want to ensure they are the best they can be,” said Keller.
Keener is a master’s student at NSU, and she also works in the Center for Teaching and Learning, where she instructs professors on how to use Chalk and Wire. Over 20 professors attended the event, during which Keener gave instructions on how to create accounts.
“You need to first log into Chalk and Wire,” Keener told her digital class. “Every faculty and staff should have an account auto-created. I’m going to show you how to auto-create an account from Blackboard. If you want to follow along, that’s even better. If it doesn’t create, then I can help you.”
The system is easy to use for both professors and students who are required to take pre- and post-tests. Professors can create assessments and deliver them through Blackboard, or directly through the system itself.
“I think of it as a portfolio or as a briefcase for faculty,” said Keller.
Check it out
The Center for Teaching and Learning will continue its Chalk and Wire series on March 23, 1-2 p.m.; and March 30, 1:30-2:30 p.m.
