Tahlequah Public Schools will hold a Meet and Greet on March 22 from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. to celebrate Tanya Jones in her new position as superintendent. The reception will be in the the Tahlequah Multi-Purpose Center lobby. She will address the public at 4:30 p.m.
"Mrs. Jones will do an amazing job for TPS. Her experience and familiarity with the district makes her uniquely qualified for the position. The district is lucky to have her in this position. We have an amazing group of administrators, teachers, and support staff that will help make the transition smooth," said Leon Ashlock, outgoing TPS superintendent.
