Tahlequah Public Works Authority Board of Trustees renewed several contracts and accepted several invoices during an Oct. 21 meeting.
Six contracts for six different water districts were renewed and TPWA General Manager Mike Doublehead said it’s a three-year renewal.
“Once contracts are approved by the board and subsequently approved by the governing body of the water districts, that is typically a three-year rolling contract and we are on the end of our third year,” he said.
The contracts were to; Briggs Rural Water District; Grandview Rural Water District; Keys Rural Water District; Lost City Rural Water District; Stick Ross Mountain Rural Water District; and Welling Rural Water District.
The board gave its nod to two invoices to HUB Engineers for services for wastewater treatment plant improvements totaling $5,010.
Board members approved a request for reimbursement of expenses wastewater treatment plant completion contract that totaled $25,669. An invoice of $1.880 for a engineering services for Southside water and wastewater system improvements was OK'd.
Sherry Robertson-Baker was sworn in during Friday’s meeting and took her seat as an official trustee.
What's next
The next TPWA board meeting is Nov.19 at 9:05 a.m. at the Utilities Office, 710 W. Choctaw St.
