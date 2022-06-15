New transit options let visitors leave their vehicles at lodging

Getting from Point A to Point B in Cherokee County without using their own vehicles is getting easier for tourists, with more local rental businesses and shuttle services, and the KI BOIS Area Transit System, expanding their services.
Tahlequah is booming with flocks of outsiders as the days get hotter and the river and lake water levels stabilize. Larger crowds also gather in downtown Tahlequah during summer months, with even more during the Fourth of July holiday. Some would rather leave their cars at their resorts and rely on other modes of transportation to travel about the county.
Tahlequah Main Street Association Director Jamie Hale said she sees people who are camping, stopping in for lunch or dinner, and shopping.
Tour Tahlequah encourages people to experience shopping, dining, and sightseeing while in the area. Gena McPhail, director of tourism for Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce, said there are new shuttle services in the area, like Tahlequah Transit.
“I got the bus in May and the first ride was Memorial Day weekend,” said owner Rene Milbauer.
She said her sister worked for a hotel in Tahlequah and received several calls from people who asked about shuttle services.
“This is a short bus that I have, and she bought it but never started the business, and this summer, I thought I’d try it out,” said Milbauer.
She said she is getting more calls for shuttle services as the weeks progress. Surprisingly, Milbauer said, more people are looking for transportation to the Tulsa International Airport, and she’s open to getting a separate vehicle for just that purpose.
It’s $20 per person for round trip, and Milbauer takes cash or card. For more information, called Tahlequah Transit at 918-822-8704.
Those interested in renting a vehicle can do so at Economy Auto Rental, 324 S. Muskogee Ave. Mitch Meredith is one of the owners, and he said they see an increase of rental customers during the summer.
“Summer is a busy time for people traveling on vacations or just traveling in general,” he said.
Meredith said renters must have liability insurance and if they don’t, they can purchase it at Ron Meredith Agency, where Economy Auto Rental is based.
“They either have to carry comp and collision, or we can purchase the comp and collision, but they do have to have their own liability policy,” he said.
Renters must also have a valid driver’s license and be at least 21 years of age. They can call 918-456-2013 for more information.
KI BOIS Area Transit System partnered with PICK Transportation last year to create a regional public transportation system that uses Uber technology. KATS received an Innovative Mobility Initiative Grant through the U.S. Department of Transportation.
In 2021, KATS Director Charla Sloan said it was a pilot project, and they had a year to get it going. Services started June 3, 2021, and were available from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., Monday-Friday; and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Rides cost $3.
“We got it extended to Sept. 30, but I think we’re going to continue it. We may change the hours and probably not stay as late,” said Sloan.
PICK Transportation appears as a service or vehicle option with the Uber application. Passengers will be able to rate drivers and vice versa. Riders with smartphones will receive SMS messages with key info on upcoming trips. There will be options for riders with visual, hearing and developmental disabilities, and drivers will receive visual and audible turn-by-turn instruction.
For more information, call KATS at 918-453-1155.
