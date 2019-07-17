Many veterans have already started taking advantage of the community care benefit of the MISSION – Maintaining Internal Systems and Strengthening Integrated Outside Networks – Act that went into effect on June 6. However, some may not be aware of the new urgent care benefit that allows eligible veterans to use participating clinics in their communities.
This is a step forward in terms of convenience for veterans, as they do not need to get prior approval from the Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System to visit an urgent care provider if they are in VA’s network.
Since the launch of the urgent care benefit, VA has been working to expand the number of urgent care providers, adding more every week. Providers are vetted and must meet strict standards of care and other requirements before they are added.
Copayments for urgent care depend on the veteran’s assigned priority group and the number of times they visit any urgent care provider in a calendar year. Urgent care copayments are not charged when they receive care, but are billed separately by the VA.
In addition, veterans can also get up to a 14-day supply of prescribed medication through either the VA, a VA-contracted pharmacy, or a non-contracted pharmacy. However, if they choose to fill an urgent care prescription at a non-contracted pharmacy, payment will be due upon receipt and the veteran can then file a claim for reimbursement at their local VA medical facility. Prescription medication for longer than a 14-day supply must be filled by a VA pharmacy.
This benefit is meant to give veterans a convenient way to get treatment for minor injuries and illnesses such as colds, strep throat and pink eye. To be eligible for urgent and walk-in care, veterans must be enrolled in the VA health care system and have received care through VA from either a VA or community provider within the past 24 months.
To find a location, use the VA facility locator at vaurgentcarelocator.triwest.com. Always check back to this site as new providers are added frequently.
Those who arrive at an urgent care network location and have difficulty receiving care should call 866-620-2071 for assistance.
For questions about the VA MISSION Act, call the Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System at 888-397-8387 and select option 6; or visit missionact.va.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.