New Urgent Care, Schlotzky's, other businesses join expected lineup

Since the Cherokee Nation opened its new casino south of Tahlequah, the city has been expanding in that direction along Muskogee Avenue. The rapid growth has prompted residents to express what they want in their hometown – and what they don't.
During a Jan. 25 meeting, the Planning Commission recommended approval of preliminary/final plats of two properties where eateries are slated to be built. The area of 3478 S. Muskogee Ave. is where Tropical Smoothie Café will be built, and the property on 3452 S. Muskogee Ave. will be home to a new Schlotzsky's restaurant. In October, officials announced that Blue Buffalo Car Wash would be built next door to Casey’s General Store on South Muskogee Avenue.
Planning and Development Director Taylor Tannehill said the city never owned the properties, to his knowledge. However, the city did play a role when it came to the development review and platting process. Tannehill said anyone who wants to develop a property must submit plans to the city for review.
“Depending on the project, the property may be required to be platted or building permits can be issued without platting,” said Tannehill. “If platting is required, a Technical Advisory Committee meeting is scheduled with the applicant to ensure adequate services are available to the site, and inform the applicant of the development process, required inspections, permits, etc.”
The plat is transferred to the city’s planning commission for review and recommendation to City Council.
“The Planning Commission is an advisory board for the City Council on development and zoning matters,” said Tannehill.
Stephanie Hamby-Teague, deputy at the Cherokee County Assessor’s Office, said all three tracts where Schlotzsky’s, Tropical Smoothie Café and Blue Buffalo Car Wash are being constructed are currently owned by B&N Properties Management.
Once news of the eateries coming to Tahlequah was announced, many locals expressed their opinions on social media. Many people pointed out that Tahlequah already had an unsuccessful run with Schlotzsky’s and wanted to see something different. To counter that statement, others were quick to remind them that Starbucks also had a brief run in Tahlequah, failed, and came back better than ever.
Jeremy Crittenden said the economy was "terrible" when both were originally open, and now Starbucks is thriving, while Freddie Ferrell said it was a nationwide closing of a number of Starbucks properties that took out the original Tahlequah store.
Demolition work has been began on the old Hollywood Video building, and MedWise Urgent Care is slated to take its place. Steven Wright, manager at Century 21 Wright Real Estate, said the property was listed in early 2020 and was under contract by October 2021. Justin Smith was listed as the real estate agent when the property sold.
Locals had speculated the building would be used to house a Mexican restaurant or another marijuana dispensary in the city.
Frank and Corinne Williams, out of Florida, officially sold that property to QuikTrip Corp. in January 2022. QuikTrip is a sole investor in MedWise Urgent Care, and the company’s first clinic opened September 2020 in Coweta. MedWise will provide urgent and preventative health care needs, while clinics will perform X-ray and laboratory evaluations. At least 15 clinics are planned for the Tulsa area.
QuikTrip once had a location in Tahlequah, right across from the entry to the Northeastern University campus. Many locals have also expressed the hope that it would return, since the Reasor's Reward Card offers discounts on fuel there.
While rumors have circulated through the community about the construction of a new Braum’s in the southern corridor, Tannehill said he has yet to receive anything from Braum’s in the two years he’s been employed at the city.
