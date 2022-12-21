The new year is nearly here, and for many, getting into shape is at the top of the to-do list.
Living healthier was the most popular New Year's resolution for 2022. Twenty-three percent of respondents to a recent Statista survey said they wanted to start the year by improving their health.
Heather Winn, Cherokee County OSU Extension Office Family and Consumer Science educator, said incorporating healthy exercise habits into one's daily life starts with determining current activity levels and existing health conditions.
"The first step in some cases is talking with your physician for feedback on activities that are appropriate for you," said Winn. "Get a buddy to exercise with; it helps to have someone else hold you accountable to move more and is a lot more fun."
Winn suggested individuals join a gym and ask a trainer to design a workout for their specific needs.
Russ Warner of Aerofit Healthclub said getting started at the gym all depends on how much knowledge a person has.
"The easiest way would be to start with a personal trainer," said Warner. "If a trainer is not in your budget, there is a lot of good information out there to get anyone started."
Warner recommends strength training to all clients, regardless of whether they have experience.
"We have resistance machines with diagrams to teach you how to use them," he said.
Warner advised on doing cardiovascular exercise as well.
"The more days someone can commit to exercise, the more likely they will be establish positive habits and the more likely they will be to keep those habits," said Warner. "Find a partner to hold you accountable. If you set a time to meet someone you'll be more apt to keep it up."
Making life changes stick can be difficult. According to a survey conducted by Statista conducted about a month into 2022, 22% of respondents said they had kept their New Year's resolution, 11% said they had not, 5% were not sure, and 63% never made one.
Winn said it is a good idea to start with small changes that feel achievable.
"If you try to make too many changes at one time you are more likely to fail or become frustrated," said Winn. "It's OK to re-evaluate if you find yourself unsuccessful, reset your thinking, and alter your goal. If you use the acronym SMART to set goals your more likely to be successful.
The acronym SMART stands for specific, measurable, achievable, relevant and time-bound.
"You should really focus on a very specific goal instead of a more general one," said Winn.
If a goal is not measurable, it is hard to know if progress is being made.
"Measuring progress should help you stay on track, reach target dates and experience the thrill of success that motivates continued effort required to reach your ultimate goal," she said.
Winn said goals must be realistic and attainable, not out of reach nor too easy to achieve, as they may then become pointless.
"When you identify goals that are most important to you, you begin to figure out ways you can make them come true," she said.
It is essential to choose goals that matter.
"You may need financial support to accomplish a goal, a local champion voice or someone to help make critical connections," said Winn. "Goals that are relevant will receive that support. Goals that support other organizational goals are considered relevant."
Winn said goals must be defined within a time frame with target dates to complete various activities.
"Committing to deadlines helps you to focus efforts to complete the goal on or before the due date," she said. "This should help to prevent goals from being overtaken by the day-to-day crises that invariably occur."
What's next
The second in this three-part series will focus on tips for healthy eating habits.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.