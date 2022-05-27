TULSA – Griffin Communications, News On 6 and News 9 announced the stations will broadcast a live, one-hour Republican Senate Primary debate on Thursday, June 7 at 7 p.m. The commercial-free debate will feature candidates vying for the race for a U.S. Senate seat vacated by Republican Jim Inhofe.
“Providing this commercial-free debate enables Oklahomans to hear candidates answer questions about their positions on important issues for the people of this state,” said Griffin Communications Vice President of Content Todd Spessard. “Griffin Communications is proud to play a role in the important process of journalism in our communities.”
Inhofe announced his plan to resign at the end of the 117th U.S. Congress sparking the need for a special election. Former U.S. Representative Kendra Horn holds the Democratic nomination while Luke Holland, Markwayne Mullin, Nathan Dahm, Alex Gray, T.W. Shannon, Scott Pruitt and more are among the Republican candidates.
