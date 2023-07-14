Tahlequah residents are invited to join Stephanie Van Nortwick at Norris Park on Monday, July 17, at 5:30 p.m. to participate in “Walk with a Doc.”
Future dates fall on every first Saturday and third Monday of the month. The exception is in September, when the walk will be on the second Saturday due to the Cherokee National Holiday weekend.
Saturday events are at 9 a.m.: Aug. 5, Sept. 9, Oct. 7, Nov. 4, and Dec. 2. Monday walks are at 5:30 p.m.: July 17, Aug. 21, Sept. 18, Oct. 16, Nov. 20, and Dec. 18.
At each event, a physician will present a five-minute chat on a relevant subject before heading out for a .9 mile walk along Tahlequah History Trail.
The guest speaker for July 17 is Dr. Natasha Bray, dean of Oklahoma State University-College of Osteopathic Medicine at Cherokee Nation. At the July 8 event, Dr. Janel Johnson presented a short talk on sun and heat safety.
Van Nortwick started the Tahlequah charter of WWAD after she was named a fellow of the Albert Schweitzer Foundation. As her first project, she chose to do "movement as medicine."
“There’s so much we can do with our health just by moving, whether it's small movements or big weightlifting – whatever works for you,” said Van Nortwick.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.