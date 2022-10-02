The Nasturtium Garden Club has selected two Business Landscape Award recipients for both the months of July and August.
The businesses selected for the July awards are Armstrong Bank at 1364 E. Downing St., and Arvest Bank at 1720 Muskogee Ave.
Armstrong Bank has their outermost beds lined with Dusty Millers, Begonias, Monkey grasses, Nandina bushes, Boxwood bushes, Holly bushes, Ornamental grasses, and beautiful blooming Crepe Myrtles in shades of pink, red, and white.
Approaching the entryway of the building, red Geraniums line both sides. Other bloomers in the front of the building include pink Geraniums, various pink shades of Impatiens, Hostas, and red and pink Begonias. The variety of foliage lining the front include Bugleweeds as a groundcover, Boxwood bushes, Cedar trees, and Nandina bushes.
As one approaches the sides of the building, the flower beds are decorated with dwarf Junipers, Ornamental grasses, white and pink Crepe Myrtle, Barberry bushes, Moss roses, and Monkey grasses. Oak and Pine trees lend shade to the Boxwoods, Gold Mound spiraeas, and Begonias lining the building.
They have a circular flower bed decorated with Ornamental grasses, Butterfly weeds, and Dianthus. Continuing through the drive through area, it is lined with a Magnolia and Oak tree, Pine trees and Crepe Myrtles in pink, white, purple, and red. Manager Shawna Welch and Market President Bobby McAlpine recognize One Degree Lawn Care and Landscaping in Tahlequah for designing and maintaining their gardens.
Arvest Bank has a variety of foliage and blooms. Surrounding the entry way are weeping Japanese Maples, Monkey grasses, Black-eyed Susans, Stella d'oro Day Lilies, Holly bushes, Nadina bushes, yellow Coreopsis, Boxwood bushes, and bright pink Crepe Myrtles.
The southernmost flowerbed is decorated with Ornamental grasses, dwarf Junipers, and Nandina bushes. Around the north side of the building the flower bed continues, filled with Ornamental grasses, red Crepe Myrtles, dwarf Junipers, and Barberry bushes.
The flower bed on the corner of the Arvest lot serves up a blooming butterfly attraction, filled with Black-eyed Susans, Stella d'oro Day Lilies, Ornamental grasses, Coral Bells, Crepe Myrtles, and Nandina bushes.
Branch Manager Austin Martin and Assistant Manager Blake Andrews also recognizes One Degree Lawn Care and Landscaping in Tahlequah for designing and maintaining their gardens.
The two August winners are the Tahlequah Fire Department Station on Water Street and TRG-Life Development Solutions at 1409 S. Muskogee Ave.
The firehouse displays a simple but bold circular brick flower bed filled with beautiful Drift Roses that have been blooming all throughout the summer. Blooming Monkey grasses accentuate the roses. The garden is also decorated with a Fireplug water fountain display. The firemen at the firehouse are responsible for building and maintaining the garden.
The TRG building houses three businesses including AAA Insurance, Home Mortgage Resources, and Cornerstone Health Care. The businesses are managed by J. Kent Rountree.
James Johnson is responsible for creating and maintaining the landscape. Their front flower bed draws the attention of those driving by displaying large Nandinas, Boxwood bushes, Cedar trees, and Blue Atlas Cedar. The flowerbed accentuates the business signs display with Creeping Phlox and Stella D'Oro Lilies.
To enjoy all their gardens, visitors will need to drive around the entire building. The gardens surrounding the south and west sides of the building display Barberries, Boxwoods, Oriental Lilies, Pink blooming Crepe
Myrtles, Sculpted Cedar trees, Nandina bushes, Russian Sage, Spirea, Firepower Nandina, Euonymus, Alberta Spruce, and Blue Alder Cedar.
As one circles around to the north side of the building, they will see a show stopping display of the deep green weeping Japanese Maples and big blooming Snowball bushes with fillers below of Hostas, Boxwoods, and Spireas.
Nasturtium Garden Club members said they appreciate all the businesses in Tahlequah who add to the beauty of the community.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.