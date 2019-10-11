Northeastern Health System achieved a Merit-based Incentive Payment System score of 98.5 out of 100 for the Performance Year 2018, performing well in all categories - including Quality, Improvement Activities, and Cost.
MIPS is a nationwide program developed by Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, devised to facilitate the transformation of the health care industry from "fee for service" toward "pay for value." This shift in focus has the potential to radically improve both patient experience and quality of service provided by health care institutions.
"The MIPS program is much more than just data; it's a pathway to ensure health care continues to shift from 'sick care' to chronic disease prevention, and raises the bar on quality while lowering costs," said Cori Beights, director of clinic operations for NHS. "The program focuses on preventative medicine, communication between patients and providers, and ensuring patients have access to their health information."
Each provider's MIPS scores are published by CMS, furthering the emphasis on value-based care since scores are widely available to the public and identifiable by clinician and group. Publication of these scores serves to hold each organization accountable for measurable improvements from year to year, as MIPS standards also increase over time.
"We were excited to see the results and confirm what we already knew in our hearts, that NHS and our wonderful team of providers are providing quality care close to home," said Beights. "It's helpful to have tangible results to validate what we are striving for on a daily basis: to provide unsurpassed excellence in health care."
