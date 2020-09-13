NHS adds third ambulance to EMS fleet

With EMTs aware that every minute counts in an emergency, Northeastern Health System has incorporated a third ambulance in its emergency vehicle fleet.
On call throughout the NHS service area, which includes those residing within Cherokee County, the new truck provides quicker response time for EMS staff.
"It has made a tremendous difference in the staff's ability to keep up with call volumes," said Mike Cates, Emergency Medical Services director for NHS.
The hospital's Board of Trustees believes community accessibility and greater efficiency in critical care response time more than justify the capital investment required to add another ambulance.
"The third EMS truck will help ensure that our patients receive quality time-sensitive health care close to home," said Julie Jordan, NHS assistant vice president of quality, safety and accreditation.
Wrapped to showcase the unique NHS brand, the new truck also features the American flag emblem, symbolizing support for U.S. troops who put their lives on the line for America's citizens every day.
"I am proud of the new design on the truck, showing our support to those that help protect us both locally and globally," said Cates.
The EMS department includes 36 team members who respond to an average of 14 calls a day and are available around the clock throughout the week.
In the month of July, the EMS department ran 413 calls.
To reach Northeastern Health System's EMS team in a nonemergency, call 918-453-2170.
