Officials with Northeastern Health System are clarifying what they say is misinformation about their labor and delivery department, alleged in an anonymous letter mailed to three people.
An unsigned letter was delivered to Daily Press Executive Editor Kim Poindexter, Tahlequah Mayor Sue Catron, and NHS Board Member Connie Davis last week. The person who wrote the letter indicated there was a “real” problem going on at NHS.
“I have had several friends and family members lately that were denied access to deliver their baby at the local hospital because they had closed the Labor & Delivery Department,” the letter stated.
Jim Berry, NHS hospital administrator, said the labor and delivery department, or the obstetrics department, had indeed diverted patients intermittently over the past few months.
“Hospitals divert patients for one reason: patient safety. Being on divert is a declaration that the current patient volume has exceeded the capacity to safely care for patients,” Berry said.
He called the divert a “routine practice” in hospitals, and said that's why no formal or public announcement was made.
Davis told the Daily Press the divert had a great deal to do with nurses being short-staffed.
Catron scanned the letter and emailed it to Ward 3 City Councilor Stephen Highers, who is the Council's representative on the hospital board. Highers subsequently advised that the shortage of nurses had led to “suspension of services.”
But Davis said the term "suspension of services" isn’t accurate, as there are times any department in the hospital can be at full capacity.
“It’s frequently seen in the emergency room or the [Intensive Care Unit], and what that means is, there are too many critical patients at one time for anyone else to receive care. The ER can go divert, and ICU will be on divert,” she said.
The staffing minimum standard is two competent, experienced, trained, and oriented registered nurses in the department at all times, Berry said.
“That means 24 hours per day and 365 days per year. If a hospital has only one RN scheduled for a particular shift and no other willing competent RNs can be located, the hospital has no choice other than to divert patients until the unit is safely staffed,” Berry said.
The letter goes on to state that patients sometimes goes to Cherokee Nation W.W. Hastings Hospital for maternity services and asked what an expectant mother who is about to deliver should do if the facility is full and can’t accommodate her.
Davis and Berry said NHS has a mutual aid agreement with the Cherokee Nation's hospital.
“This agreement is common to hospitals and is a preemptive measure for patient diversions. Both NHS and W.W. Hastings utilize this agreement frequently. In addition, NHS has transfer agreements with the tertiary hospitals in Tulsa,” Berry said.
In this case, a patient diverted to Hastings would not have to hold a CDIB card.
Davis and Berry said expectant mothers would present wherever their provider – their physician – has credentials.
“You still go to the hospital where you plan to deliver, and if they have determined at that time when you present that they don’t have staffing or their beds are full, then they would call Hastings and arrange a transfer for you to go up and deliver there,” Davis said.
Berry said expectant mothers should follow the plan of care and the direction of their obstetricians.
Davis explained it’s the same when it’s time for ultrasounds, checkups, and followups.
“All of those are through radiology department – ultrasounds in particular – so those services are still available,” she said.
The anonymous writer asked whether the “closure” of the department was due to "poor management, politics, or simply a profit." Berry said the diversions were not related to those issues.
“At NHS and most rural hospitals, obstetrics is offered only for community benefit, certainly not for profit,” he said. “Meeting the minimum staffing standard for every shift in post-pandemic environment, with a national staffing shortage, is a challenge. Registered nurses are able to pick and choose where and how much they will work.”
When asked if other departments at NHS might be slated to "close," or divert patients, Berry said the issue with obstetrics has nothing to do with, nor is it a predictor for, the condition of the hospital.
As of Sept. 19, Catron hadn’t heard what steps NHS took to provide alternatives to the community.
“However, I have faith that our trustees are looking out for the well-being of those who need medical services in Tahlequah. I also trust that the physicians who provide care to expectant mothers in Tahlequah are advocating on their behalf,” she said.
