Northeastern Health System is welcoming Valerie Dobbins, as its newest board member to the Tahlequah Hospital Authority.
Unanimously approved by the Tahlequah City Council and the THA Board of Trustees, Dobbins was sworn in at the Nov. 14 THA board meeting in the Gary Harrington Memorial Boardroom. Dobbins will fill the vacant seat of former Chairman Gary Harrington.
“I look forward to the opportunity of serving the citizens of Tahlequah as a new trustee on the hospital board,” said Dobbins. “I have utilized our hospital and primary care system for 45 years, and I’m invested in supporting the efforts of Northeastern Health System in providing quality health care in our community and region.”
Dobbins earned her Master’s degree in Business Administration from Northeastern State University, and in 2004, she started working for Tahlequah Public Schools as coordinator for the Drug-Free Communities grant.
For 16 years, Dobbins served as the executive director of the Tahlequah Bringing Everyone’s Strengths Together Community Coalition. Sponsored by TPS, the organization aims to reduce substance abuse among youths.
“The combination of education, work experience and community involvement, along with her commitment to service, make Ms. Dobbins a superb addition as the newest board member of the Tahlequah Hospital Authority,” said THA Chairman Dr. Charles Gosnell. “In this new role, we are confident she will be an outstanding asset to the board and the city of Tahlequah.”
