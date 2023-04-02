Northeastern Health System recently welcomed Amy Dew as the new obstetrics department director.
“My hopes for this unit is to establish a sound foundation of teamwork and trust in each other to lend the best care for our patients and with that be able to develop growth of the department to reach more people within the community,” Dew said.
Labor and delivery is one of the most in-demand specialties in the nursing field.
“I welcome Amy Dew to our family in the OB/GYN department at Northeastern Health System Tahlequah,” said Dr. Calvin Monroe. “From a department that was experiencing increasingly limited resources to one that is completely functional in every way, Amy has demonstrated her resourcefulness and dedication in helping us to continue to provide high-quality care. I further would like to salute her for her efforts at persevering through a very rough time in the beginning.”
Essentially bringing new lives into the world, the nurses help deliver babies and get moms through the process safely.
“Amy’s expertise in her field and her positive attitude has elevated our maternity department to the next level,” said Cari Felts, NHS vice president of inpatient nursing services. “We are excited to have her as part of the leadership team at NHS.”
After working as a dental assistant, Dew’s career in the medical field began in 2000.
“After being at bedside for my older sister’s delivery of her third child, then three weeks later delivering my own second son and having a wonderful experience due to my labor nurse, I knew I found my calling for obstetrics,” she said.
Transitioning her education from dental hygienist to nursing school at Northeastern A&M, Dew started her career as a labor and delivery registered nurse. With a few years in the medical field under her belt, Dew decided to begin travel nursing.
“I completed several contracts at various times with the same hospital and was asked to stay on PRN,” she said. “The opportunity to become the department manager at that facility presented itself, so I once again, challenged myself in that role.”
Dew said her current position at NHS presented itself, and being one who does not like to back away from challenges, she accepted.
“I am excited about the future of the Maternity Center,” she said. “I quickly found a welcoming environment and am grateful for this opportunity.”
