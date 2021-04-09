Northeastern Health System has added Registered Nurse Daniel Joyner as its director of surgical services.
Before joining NHS, Joyner served in multiple leadership roles. Joyner was the assistant director of surgical services at Brigham Womans Hospital in Boston; the manager of cardiovascular operating room and neurological surgical services at Baylor Scott & White All Saints Hospital in Fort Worth, Texas; director of surgical services at Susan B. Allen Memorial Hospital in El Dorado, Kansas; and the manager of the cardiovascular operating room and neurological surgery at the Swedish Hospital Cherry Hill in Seattle.
His educational background includes graduating from Kirkwood Community College, where he obtained his Associate Degree in Nursing, then onto Indiana Wesleyan University for his Bachelor of Science and Nursing, and finally graduating with his Master of Science and Nursing from American Sentinel University.
“Daniel brings invaluable experience to our hospital,” said NHS Vice President of Care Donna Dallis. “We look forward to the positive impact his leadership will bring to our operating rooms and surgical teams.”
