Northeastern Health System has recently announced the promotion of four employees; Jack Cedar, Jenine Hembree, Kristi Morgan and Jennifer Russell. All have been promoted from within the hospital.
Cedar was named director of infusion services and medical oncology. In 2011, Cedar joined the NHS team where he began establishing a medical oncology and infusion center for the patients of Northeast Oklahoma. He has served as the clinical supervisor for infusion therapy and medical oncology since the inception of the program. He is a certified oncology nurse and completed his Bachelor of Science in nursing in 2018.
"Jack oversees a clinic that is a vital and innovative part of our local health care community," said NHS Executive Vice President and Hospital Administrator Jim Berry. "I am proud to have someone of his level of expertise on our team."
Morgan was named assistant vice president of operational nursing. Morgan brings over 25 years of nursing experience in obstetrics, neonatal intensive care, medical-surgical nursing, cardiac card, utilization review, swing bed, hospice and case management. She graduated from Oklahoma State University's Masters of Health Care Administration Program this month.
"Kristi brings a wealth of knowledge and diversification to the role that she has been selected for," said NHS Vice President of Patient Care Donna Dallis. "We are confident in Kristi's leadership skills and know that she will lead her team of directors in a positive manner."
Russell was named Cardiac Care director. Jennifer brings over 12 years of nursing experience in medical-surgical nursing, emergency care, psychiatric nursing, case management and transfer coordinator. Russell is completing her master's program of nursing administration at Northeastern State University and plans to graduate in October.
"Jennifer is an extremely hardworking and dedicated nurse," said NHS Assistant Vice President of Clinical Nursing Cari Felts. "She will be a great advocate for both the patients and employees of the Critical Care Unit."
Jenine Hembree, in-house legal counsel for NHS, was appointed compliance officer for the System by the Tahlequah Hospital Authority Board of Trustees. This appointment was made at the May Board Meeting. Hembree brings over 28 years of legal experience to the position and will lead the NHS Compliance Program.
"I have a tremendous amount of confidence in Jenine, her advice and her expertise," said Brian Woodliff, NHS president and CEO of NHS. "I am thankful she is willing to serve in this capacity for us."
