NHS announces swing bed program

Northeastern Health System has announced the recent addition of a swing bed program to the facility.
The program allows 10 dual-certified beds to serve medically qualified NHS inpatients on both the second and third floor of the hospital proper.
A Medicare-approved swing bed program is a hospital bed designation that provides skilled nursing and post-hospitalization for short-term rehabilitation. Admissions to the unit include patients who demonstrate a high rehabilitation potential and can usually be discharged within 21 days or less.
"We are please to be able to offer the swing bed unit to our patients who no longer require acute hospital care, but still need services that cannot be easily provided in the patient's home," said Senior Director of Therapy Services Sharon Cox. "Our goal is for the patient to gain independence and prepare for transition home or to the next appropriate level of care."
The program's staff provide treatment services in a structured, therapeutic environment. These services, which include daily nursing care and rehabilitation, facilitate the recovery and return of each patient back to their home safely and independently. The beds are Medicare-certified, but are applicable to patients who have private insurance to ensure third-party payment for services.
"When recovering from surgery, an illness or injury, many of our patients find they need additional care after their hospital stay but before they're ready to return home," said Swing Bed Unit Medical Director Thomas Schneider. "The hospital's swing bed unit helps patients regain strength, mobility and independence in the shortest time possible."
For more information about the program, patients can contact the swing bed unit program director at 918-506-6877.
