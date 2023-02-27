PARK HILL – The National Honor Society has announced that Reed Trimble, a high school senior at Keys High School and member of NHS, has been selected as an NHS Scholarship semifinalist.
Since 1946, more than $21 million in scholarships have been awarded to outstanding NHS senior members to support college access and student success. The scholarship program is supported by the parent organization of NHS, the National Association of Secondary School Principals.
In the 100-plus years since NHS was founded in 1921, members have been making a difference in their schools and communities, and the NHS Scholarship is NASSP’s way of recognizing the most exceptional of these student leaders. Recipients are chosen based on their demonstrated work to support the four pillars of NHS: scholarship, service, leadership, and character.
“Reed is one of only six students in the state of Oklahoma to receive this award. This is a prestigious award that demonstrates the kind of student that Reed is and the kind of students we have at Keys High School,” said KHS Principal Steven Goss.
In addition to the National Honor Society, at Keys High School, Trimble has served as the president of the student council, captain of the academic team, member of the School Advisory Council, member of the Foster Hope Teen Council, as well as other student organizations, such as FCA and YAHL. Trimble is captain of the basketball and baseball teams, as well as a state qualifier in golf and cross country. This fall, he will attend Harvard University to study economics/pre-law.
For more information about the NHS, visit www.nhs.us.
