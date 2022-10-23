Tahlequah, OK (74464)

Today

Windy early with showers becoming likely after midnight. Low near 65F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Windy early with showers becoming likely after midnight. Low near 65F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Higher wind gusts possible.