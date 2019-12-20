Holiday celebrations are underway all month at Northeastern Health System, including the 7 Days of Christmas celebration on campus, as well as staff-wide parties hosted at Chota Conference Center in Cherokee Plaza.
“While the holidays are fun and festive, we want our staff to know how much we appreciate what they do on a daily basis, 24/7/365,” said Jim Berry, NHS hospital administrator. “We recognize the work they put in all year, and realize this organization could not be what it is without their dedication and commitment. We’re thankful for every single team member who calls NHS home.”
Employee, medical staff and Hospital Foundation Christmas parties took place at Chota Conference Center, planned by Erielle Stout, NHS senior director of marketing and business development. She worked closely with Colin Mays, Chota banquet manager.
The Christmas parties saw the largest turnout in history, with over 650 people in attendance. Employees enjoyed various forms of provided entertainment, including a photo booth, live band and raffle, as well as a buffet-style dinner.
“It’s a privilege to serve on the Foundation and get the opportunity to honor our hospital staff,” said Susan Chapman-Plumb, Hospital Foundation member. “I think people sometimes forget the sacrifices medical employees are required to make during the holiday season, so every bit of appreciation is truly due.”
The Christmas parties kicked off the 7 Days of Christmas Celebration on campus, which provides a free meal for employees each day, in the first-floor coffee shop kiosk. This year’s 7 Days ran Saturday-Friday, Dec. 7-13, and included a doughnut bar, burger bar, pasta bar, waffle and yogurt bar, soup bar, and omelet bar.
Meals for the 7 Days of Christmas are curated and prepared in-house by NHS Culinary and Nutrition Services, in addition to the continuance of their usual daily duties.
“Our culinary staff members absolutely amaze me with the work they do,” said Stout. “They have so much responsibility, and handle it all with grace and excellence. Their workload is seriously incredible, yet they somehow always provide creative, healthy and delicious meals for every occasion. We are exceedingly grateful for them and so lucky to have them.”
As Christmas draws nearer, hospital procedures run as normal, fully staffed and continuing to provide quality care for patients across Cherokee County and beyond.
“So many times, the holidays are even busier for health care workers,” said Brian Woodliff, CEO of Northeastern Health System. “While others get to spend time with their families or enjoy time off, our staff is still here caring for patients. It’s an industry that draws the most warm-hearted and generous individuals, and our NHS staff members exemplify those qualities every day, especially during the holiday season.”
