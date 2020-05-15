Every year, hospitals across the U.S. celebrate two historic observances: Nurses Week and Hospital Week. Both have been observed for many years, Nurses Week dating back to 1974 - Northeastern Health System's founding year - and Hospital Week to 1921.
According to the American Heart Association, this year, over five million health care workers will be celebrated. Those include physicians, nurses, therapists, engineers, food service workers and hospital staff.
"The board has always emphasized with administration showing appreciation to the staff, and we have made that one of our top priorities," said Jim Berry, executive vice president and hospital administrator. "When considering this year's spending for Hospital Week, we challenged ourselves to only buy local for meals and giveaways so we could show support to our neighbors who struggled during this pandemic."
NHS took part in celebrating both Nurses Week and Hospital Week, with big giveaways May 6-16. The system celebrated staff by providing daily meals to each shift from local restaurants. All staff members' names went into the running for daily giveaways which were also purchased from local vendors.
"I find it fitting that this year's Hospital Week theme is the healing heart of health care," said Brian Woodliff, NHS president and CEO. "Our staff remain dedicated to our mission amid all the concerns of the day. I am proud of the way they have shown their commitment to the community. That is worth celebrating."
NSH, in Tahlequah, includes a 98-bed hospital, Tahlequah Medical Group, and maintains many strategic partnerships to allow patients to stay local for their care. It is a nonprofit, public trust that offers the community a full range of inpatient, outpatient, emergency, and extended care services.
