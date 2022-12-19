NHS, CNHS update policies for COVID-19 transmission

Local facilities have updated their COVID-19 policies to reflect to new transmission levels and trends.
Cheri Oglesbee, registered nurse in Infection Control, explained Northeastern Health System's current regulations on COVID-19.
"We isolate and test patients presenting with symptoms," said Oglesbee. "Staff are required to self-monitor for [symptoms] and we rapid test for COVID and flu in our lab. [Staff are] off work for a five-day quarantine if positive."
Oglesbee said masks are required to be worn by staff when they are in a direct patient care area.
"NHS has open visitation as long as the family/visitors have no symptoms. Masks are not required for visitors at this time," she said. "However, Infection Control monitors the [Centers for Disease Control's] county and state community and transmission levels weekly."
Some individual doctors' offices in Cherokee County do require masking.
As of Dec. 19, the CDC labeled the Cherokee County COVID-19 Community Level at green, or low. The case rate per 100,000 was 113.04, with 7.5 new COVID-19 admissions per 100,000 and 6.5% of staffed inpatient beds in use by patients with COVID-19.
"If rates get into the red [high] levels, the hospital may impose the mask mandate for all again," said Oglesbee.
Cherokee Nation's COVID-19 policies vary at different facilities.
"At Cherokee Nation W.W. Hastings Hospital, the Emergency Pandemic Visitor Policy is updated frequently to reflect trends," said the Cherokee Nation Communications team said in a statement. "An updated version of the policy is always available to view online at health.cherokee.org. Currently, the hospital requires mask-wearing for all patients and visitors."
In the outpatient health setting, Cherokee Nation Health Services allows patients to self-screen for symptoms of COVID-19.
"Masks are not required at this time in outpatient health facilities unless patients are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms or other respiratory systems and are coming in for testing," said the Communications team. "CNHS monitors communitywide data and mask requirements are subject to change based on trends in the data. Social distancing is encouraged throughout all health facilities, as well as frequent handwashing and disinfection of high touch areas."
CNC said the tribe's government facilities follow the expert advice of the CNHS and Public Health teams, along with guidance from the CDC.
"Currently there are no mask requirements for staff or visitors at any of the tribe's government facilities outside of the health care system," said CNC.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.