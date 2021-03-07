Northeastern Health System partnered with Oklahoma State Department of Health to administer COVID-19 vaccines to Cherokee County educators and support staff on Friday and Saturday, Feb. 26-27. Vaccinations were given at Fort Gibson Medical Clinic and Tahlequah Medical Group.
"We understand that returning back to 'normal' for our public school systems is a goal for every parent, teacher and child," said NHS Hospital Administrator Jim Berry. "We hope that by working with the state to get our educators vaccinated that we can ensure our kids will be 'back to normal' as soon as possible."
Over 500 teachers and school workers were scheduled to be vaccinated at the events. School districts in attendance included: Fort Gibson, Norwood, Woodall, Tenkiller, Keys, Hulbert, Tahlequah, Grand View, Briggs, Peggs, Shady Grove, and Lowrey.
"We've spent many hours planning every aspect of the vaccine clinics to help ensure we can maintain social distancing and keep everyone safe through the event," said NHS Director of Clinic Operations Cori Beights.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.