The Rural Health Association of Oklahoma last week recognized Michele Horn, of Northeastern Health System, for her work in rural health education.
Horn was named Rural Health Educator of the Year at the awards luncheon during the 2021 Rural Health Conference in Edmond.
Horn has been a registered nurse for 32 years. She graduated from Tulsa Community College with an associate degree in applied science, a nursing degree, and later a Bachelor of Science in nursing from Western Governor's University. She has worked at NHS for 23 years, spending time in the ICU and emergency department. Horn is currently serving as a clinical educator and the Northeast Area Health Education director.
While in the emergency department, she obtained her Emergency Nurse certification. She was a recipient of the Oklahoma Great 100 Nurses in 2016. Horn resides in Cookson at Lake Tenkiller with her husband of 32 years, Gale Horn Jr. She enjoys boating, gardening, and serving with her church, Crescent Valley Baptist. Horn said her biggest pleasure comes from spending time with her two grandsons, Rodney and Nathaniel.
Dr. Mark Woodring, assistant dean of Rural Health, Oklahoma State University Center for Health Sciences and board member of the Rural Health Association of Oklahoma, presented the award. Woodring read the the nomination form, submitted by Lacie Newman from NHS: "[Horn] has a passion for education that can be felt and heard when speaking with her. She has many years of experience and knowledge that she happily shares with her peers and strives to ensure her educational style is adaptable to any new learner's needs."
In her acceptance speech, Horn said, "We are successful because of the people around us."
Other Rural Health Association of Oklahoma award recipients this year are: Rural Health Advocate of the Year, Lucy Muller, executive director of Human Resources, Education, and Volunteer Services at McAlester Regional Health Center, McAlester; Rural Health Physician of the Year, Dr. Matthew Cameron Rumsey, medical director at the Indian Health service in Pawhuska and medical director of the Cohesive Healthcare Management and Consulting; Rural Health Leader of the Year, Kevin Evans, executive director of Western Plains Youth and Family Services, Woodward; and Rural Health Lifetime Achievement, Shelly Dunham, Okeene Municipal Hospital, retired.
The Rural Health Association of Oklahoma's mission is "serving as a united voice for rural health in Oklahoma."
