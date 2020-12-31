To accommodate Northeastern Health System patients, Fort Gibson Medical Clinic is offering extended hours.
The new clinic hours allow patients to now be seen on weekends, with doors open to the public Saturday 10 a.m.-6 p.m., and Sunday noon to 6 p.m. All major insurances, Medicare and Medicaid are welcome.
"At NHS, we know families are busy. Often it can be difficult to attend clinic appointments during regular business hours and that's why we wanted to extend our hours so that been can see a NHS provider on the weekends," said NHS Vice President of Physician Services CJ Jankas.
NHS takes every measure to ensure all environments, including the clinics, are safe to receive care, including pre-screening patients for COVID-19 symptoms and offering the options for in-person or virtual appointments.
"It's important to me that we offer convenient office hours to our patients for acute and preventative care," said Brian Woodliff, NHS president and CEO. "Work and family schedules often have patients put off going to see a doctor. We aim to break that cycle and improve access to quality health care."
