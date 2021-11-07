Hospitals Helping Patients Quit, an initiative of the Oklahoma Hospital Association and a grant program of the Oklahoma Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust, is celebrating an important milestone in its effort to reduce tobacco use in Oklahoma.
HHPQ recognizes and congratulates participating hospital and clinic partners that together have referred 50,000 tobacco users to the Oklahoma Tobacco Helpline. Seventy-three hospitals and more than 400 outpatient clinics have made this milestone possible - including Northeastern Health System, which submitted 185 referrals.
HHPQ provides comprehensive support to hospitals and clinics to develop robust tobacco treatment programs for patients including proactive referral to the OTH. Tobacco users who receive a clinical cessation visit from their health care provider, use a cessation medication, and receive follow-up Helpline services are up to seven times more likely to successfully quit versus those who attempt to quit cold turkey.
Since October 2010, the OTH has received nearly 50,000 fax, web, or electronic referrals from HHPQ tobacco cessation partners. This has resulted in an estimated 35,000 years of life saved and $17.7 million dollars in reduced health care costs.
"Referring 50,000 patients to the Oklahoma Tobacco Helpline is a tremendous achievement for Oklahoma hospitals and their affiliated clinics. The health hazards of tobacco use are widely understood, yet we continue to struggle with it. We understand the best ways to help people quit and are happy to help hospitals and clinics around the state with this life saving work," said Patti Davis, president, OHA.
OHA's HHPQ program is seeking new partners. Hospitals or outpatient clinics interested in learning more information about working with HHPQ should contact Kelly Willingham at kwillingham@okoha.com or, go to www.okoha.com/hhpq.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.