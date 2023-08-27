The Oklahoma State Department of Health has issued syphilis warnings, noting recent surges in reported cases.
Oklahoma ranked fourth-highest for the rate of primary and secondary syphilis and fifth for rates of congenital syphilis of all states in the U.S.
To better prioritize the needs of patients, Northeastern Health System is following state recommendations regarding possible drug shortages following a national increase of syphilis cases.
“In accordance with the OSDH guidance, NHS is prioritizing Bicillin-LA, which is in short supply for pregnant patients with syphilis, and syphilis patients who are living with HIV,” NHS Chief Medical Officer Dr. Berry Winn said. “There are alternative treatments for other patients who have syphilis that are not in short supply.”
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, syphilis is a sexually transmitted infection that can cause serious health problems without treatment. Infection develops in stages – primary, secondary, latent, and tertiary. Each stage can have different signs and symptoms.
The OSDH has been closely monitoring the shortage of penicillin G benzathine, or Bicillin L-A, which is primarily used to treat syphilis, and with the resurgence of syphilis cases in recent years, the demand for Bicillin L-A has increased across the country.
Bicillin L-A, which is solely manufactured by Pfizer, is the only CDC–recommended treatment for some patients, including pregnant women infected with or exposed to syphilis, people living with HIV, and infants with congenital syphilis, which is when the disease spreads from the mother to her unborn baby.
The CDC reported that between 2020 and 2021, syphilis rates increased nearly 32% for combined stages of the infection. Among the syphilis data, cases of congenital syphilis also increased by 32% and resulted in 220 stillbirths and infant deaths.
“Syphilis can be cured with the right treatment if diagnosed early,” Oglesbee said. “Most patients are treated on an outpatient basis through their primary care physician.”
Oglesbee said NHS has had one inpatient this year, which is an increase from zero in previous years.
“There have been 22 outpatient tests positive sent through our lab this year compared to 14 total in 2022,” she said. “OB doctors who deliver their patients at NHS test them at their first prenatal visit and if the patient is a drop-in without prenatal care, they are tested upon admission.”
