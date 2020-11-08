Northeastern Health System becomes one of three state regional institutions to host an Area Health Education Centers Scholars certification program.
"AHEC Scholars is a nationally recognized program for health professions students interested in supplementing their education by gaining additional knowledge and experience in rural and-or underserved urban areas," according to the National AHEC Organization.
Oklahoma students pursuing degrees that support primary health care services in clinical and nonclinical roles are eligible for the program, which requires a two-year commitment. Certification consists of 40 hours of classroom or online instruction, and 40 hours of hands-on clinical training each year. Students must be within two years of completion in applicable majors with a 2.5 GPA.
Academic majors appropriate to AHEC Scholars application cross a wide range. They include, but are not limited to such areas as: community and public health; nutrition and dietetics; social work; counseling; pharmacy; imaging; nursing; and all medical health care degrees.
NHS congratulates anticipated 2021 program completion scholars Crystal Goree, OSU medical student; Rachel Rogers, OU physical therapy student; and Leslie Vick, A.T. Still University health education doctoral student. Since AHEC Scholars certification is scholarship-based, students participate cost-free.
"AHEC is a grant-funded program that provides training for a wide assortment of health care students to be more effective with their patients in the rural and underserved community settings," said NHS Clinical Educator and AHEC Director Michele Horn.
Participants will receive instruction in six core topic areas: interprofessional education, behavioral health integration, social determinants of health, cultural competency, practice transformation, and current and emerging health issues. Students who complete the program receive a certificate of completion that identifies them nationwide as AHEC Scholars students who have specialized training and experience with rural and underserved communities. The curriculum is aligned to facilitate patient access to quality primary and preventative health care by developing a high-functioning workforce throughout rural Oklahoma.
Congress developed the Area Health Education Centers program in 1971, yet Oklahoma's sole center was phased out over five years ago. However, the OSU Center for Health Sciences recently received a five-year grant from the U.S. Health Resources and Services Administration to establish a new AHEC program in Oklahoma.
NHS in Tahlequah, Comanche County Memorial Hospital in Lawton, and Rural Health Projects Inc. in Enid are the three satellite locations for these centers. Students interested in the NHS Tahlequah program can contact Michele Horn at mhorn@ns-ok.org or call 918-229-1476. Online applications for all locations may be made at https://redcap.okstate.edu/surveys/?s=7P8MD74TA4.
