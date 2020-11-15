The Northeastern Health System Tahlequah imaging department is providing Saturday morning appointments, increasing patients' access to imaging procedures.
"Being able to offer imaging procedures on Saturday mornings will allow our patients to come in to have testing done without having to miss school or work," said Daniel Hannon, NHS radiology director.
The full range of imaging procedures given during the week are available on Saturday: computerized tomography (CT), magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), ultrasound, and echocardiogram.
"Making high quality imaging procedures available at your convenience is our aim," said Jim Berry, NHS executive vice president and hospital administrator. "Saturdays should increase the options for our patients."
Tests and procedures require doctors' orders.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.