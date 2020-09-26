Northeastern Health System has announced the inclusion of Speak Out and Loud Crowd speech therapy sessions through its Outpatient Rehab Center in Tahlequah.
Speak Out is an intensive 12-session, four-week program for Parkinson's patients that targets voice and swallowing deficits. After completion, patients attend a weekly follow-up session with Loud Crowd. According to the Parkinson's Voice Project, "90 percent of people with Parkinson's are at risk of developing a weak voice that can lead to speech and swallowing difficulties."
Speak Out is a three-step strategy that involves speech evaluation, family education, and individual therapy. First, a speech-language pathologist evaluates the patients' speech and voice characteristics for volume, breath support, vocal quality, articulation and prosody, the rise and fall of the voice. These indicators allow a therapist to evaluate whether the patient will benefit from this program.
Next, patients and their families attend an education session to learn basic information about Parkinson's and to understand how intention modification can improve motor movement for speech and other muscle activity. Reduced levels of dopamine influence incentive and drive, making family support an essential component in Speak Out patients' success.
The final step encompasses the 12 individual therapy sessions and daily home practice. Once patients complete Speak Out, they transition to Loud Crowd six weeks later for follow-up sessions with the speech-pathologist. Learn more at parkinsonvoiceproject.org.
"Communication and eating are essential to our quality of living," said NHS Outpatient Rehab Speech Language Pathologist Lindsay Crouch. "The Speak Out program allows patients with Parkinson's to maintain or regain their voice and swallowing."
NHS Outpatient Rehab Center is the only facility to offer these services in Northeastern Oklahoma. Since the initial evaluation session determines stimulability, Speak Out is recommended for any patient with a diagnosis of Parkinson's even if it has been many years. Also, accommodations will be made for patients who need more flexible schedules during the four-week training period.
For more information or to enroll in this program, call NHS Outpatient Rehab Center at 918-506-6821.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.