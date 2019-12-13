Northeastern Health System's Inpatient Rehabilitation facility recently received excellent Performance Evaluation Measures scores, recognizing the department's effective, efficient, timely, and patient-centered quality care.
"It takes a lot of hard work and commitment to achieve these scores," said Tom Schneider, NHS Inpatient Rehabilitation medical director. "We're endlessly thankful for our staff and the dedication they show our patients and our facility."
PEM scores rely on key components of the long-standing and validated Functional Independence Measure, an 18-item list of physical, psychological, and social function used to assess patients' levels of disability. Case level indicators and facility level indicators - such as discharge rate and length of stay efficiency, as well as percent discharged to community versus percent re-hospitalized - are assessed to determine a facility's PEM score.
"The level of care we are able to provide through this facility is remarkable," said Jim Berry, NHS hospital administrator. "All the credit goes to our incredible staff, who is always willing to go the extra mile to ensure patient needs are not just met but exceeded. We're proud of the improvement we've seen, and the staff deserves every bit of recognition."
NHS' Inpatient Rehabilitation facility ranked in the top 12 percent of all facilities nationally, according to the most recent score card. These scores reflect substantial improvement from years past.
"I think we have always delivered excellent care, and these scores reflect that," said Sharon Cox, program director of Inpatient Rehabilitation at NHS Tahlequah. "Our entire team is very patient-focused, and we're doing a much better job making sure all the staff is on the same page by utilizing data reports to track discharges and care expectations."
Cox also credited Laura Harlen, occupational therapists, as a determining factor in the facility's improved scores.
"Laura has taken the wheel and is doing 'morning huddles' to make sure each patient's capabilities and barriers are understood," said Cox. "We're also doing family training, so both the family and patient are comfortable with care at home. It gives caregivers an opportunity to see the patient's level of recovery, learn how to best assist them, and ask any questions they may have before leaving the facility."
