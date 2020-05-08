Northeastern Health System announced last week it is lifting temporary restrictions placed on elective surgery and outpatient procedures due to the COVID-19 virus. The decision follows the release of Gov. Kevin Stitt’s Open Up and Recover Safely plan for the state.
“This is great news for patients who have placed their care plans on hold due to COVID-19,” said Vice President of Patient Care Donna Dallis. “Our team is ready to deliver safe care to all patients. We continue to follow all Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and Oklahoma State Health Department safety guidelines.”
Among the safety protocols put in place:
• All individuals entering NHS facilities, including team members, will continue to be screened for COVID-19 symptoms.
• All surgical patients who meet criteria will be expected to participate in a COVID-19 laboratory test.
• All care team members will wear surgical masks and protective eyewear, as well as other necessary personal protective equipment, at all times when caring for patients.
• Visitors will still be prohibited. A support person will be allowed for children under age 18; patients with confusion, altered mental status or developmental delays; and end-of-life patients. Delivering OB mothers will be allowed one support person, such as a spouse, partner or loved one.
• Focused cleaning and disinfection of high-touch, public surface areas will continue.
The health system remains prepared to cease non-essential procedures if a surge or peak of COVID-19 develops.
“We’re able to lift restrictions due to the low COVID-19 transmission rate within our community, as well as no new NHS inpatient positives since April 4,” said Dallis. “However, our new normal is that we live with the COVID-19 virus. As people resume activities, we may see a spike in the virus and we will always side on protecting our patients, health care workers and community by returning to more restrictive policies and protocols. Until a vaccine or cure is found, NHS will remain prepared to handle a surge and care for our community and surrounding area.”
NHS will maintain a sufficient supply of PPE, as well as other resources necessary to care for COVID-19 patients. In accordance with the governor’s plan, NHS will also reserve 30 percent of hospital beds to meet surge demand. NHS will collaborate with local clinics and the Department of Health to continually evaluate incidences and trends of COVID-19 cases within NHS and the surrounding area.
"Northeastern Health System's administration and medical staff went to extraordinary lengths to prepare for and mitigate an anticipated surge in COVID-19 related hospitalizations,” said Jack Myers, NHS chief of surgery. “A continuous assessment of the disease burden and hospital resources has been meticulously monitored. After careful consideration, we are instituting a strategic and limited resumption of some elected procedures. We will continue to monitor the situation at hand and modify our response in accordance with what we believe is best for our patients and the community.”
Patients who wish to schedule their elective surgery or outpatient procedure should first visit with their appropriate ordering provider.
“The safety of our patients and staff remain one of our top priorities” said President and CEO Brian Woodliff. “Our services may look a little different in the new normal, but our commitment to our mission, to deliver high-quality health care, remains the same.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.