Northeastern Health System Mammography Department recently passed the Mammography Quality Standard Act inspection with 100 percent compliance, and not one issue or concern was noted on the inspection.
This score reflects the quality of the department’s imaging and imaging interpretation, officials said.
“We are blessed to have the most fantastic staff who always put their best into making this department a great representation of Northeastern Health System,” said Todd Shaeffer, NHS vice president of ancillary and support services. “The work they are able to do there is incredible, and we’re honored to provide this service to our community.”
According to the FDA, the quality of mammograms is one of the most important determinants of the accuracy of mammography; therefore, the production of high-quality clinical images by certified mammography facilities is one of the primary goals of the MQSA. The MQSA requires mammography facilities across the nation to meet uniform quality standards.
James Pham, radiologist, has over 12 years’ diverse experience in diagnostic imaging, serving patients in the Northeastern Oklahoma region for the past several.
“It’s important for patients to know they can receive high quality service close to home, and NHS has the capacity to take care of them,” said Pham.
The MQSA assures high-quality mammography for early breast cancer detection, which can lead to early treatment, a range of treatment options, and increased chances of survival. Under the law, all mammography facilities must: be accredited by an FDA-approved accreditation body; be certified by FDA, or its state, as meeting the standards; undergo an annual MQSA inspection; and prominently display the certificate issued by the agency.
Daniel Hannon, director of medical imaging, said he is proud of his staff and its efforts to continue to make NHS Mammography the imaging center of choice for Northeast Oklahoma.
"Misty Littleton and Sandra Medlin work tirelessly throughout the year to prepare for this inspection that requires so much of them,” said Hannon. “It is a huge undertaking and we could not do it without them. I am grateful for staff that go above and beyond their responsibilities daily."
The NHS Mammography Department is on the first floor of the main hospital building, next to the Cancer Center in Tahlequah. To schedule an appointment, call 918-458-2425.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.