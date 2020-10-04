Northeastern Health System Outpatient Rehabilitation Clinic is providing help for pelvic floor dysfunction through therapy conducted by occupational therapist Ashley Graham.
Pelvic floor dysfunction is the inability to control the muscles of the pelvic floor causing issues with bladder or bowel incontinence, pelvic pain prolapse, sexual dysfunction, and chronic pain in the pelvic region.
The average period of treatment is six to eight one-hour sessions, depending on the patient's specific case. NHS Outpatient Rehabilitation clinicians say they believe women should feel comfortable seeking care for intimate troubles.
"We understand the feelings of hopelessness, embarrassment and discouragement that may come with pelvic floor concerns. That is why we are proud to be the only clinic providing individual and specialized pelvic floor therapy services in our community," said Graham.
According to researchers at the National Institute of Health, 24 percent of U.S. women have pelvic floor dysfunction, with the occurrence of PFD increasing among women 60 years and older.
Yet feelings of embarrassment, discouragement, and hopelessness prevent many women from seeking solutions for this problem.
Therefore, by providing treatment for area women suffering from urinary leakage with coughing or laughing, pelvic pain, or fecal incontinence, NHS Outpatient Rehabilitation clinic provides answers to questions once considered taboo.
NHS therapists recommend women speak to their primary care physicians, urologists, or gynecologists about whether they need pelvic floor therapy, based on a pelvic floor exam.
Women may also receive a pelvic floor exam at the NHS Outpatient Rehabilitation clinic.
