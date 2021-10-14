Northeastern Health System is offering mammograms at a reduced fee throughout October during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
The fee for a screening is $100, which covers the exam and the radiologist reading.
“Early detection for breast cancer is always extremely important,” said Jennifer Daniels, of NHS. “You can also do your month exams yourself; just to make sure there’s nothing out of the usual.”
Women can choose to have their insurance cover the cost of the testing. For those over age 40, insurance providers will typically cover 100 percent of the cost for preventive measures such as mammograms. All the patient needs is a physician’s order for the testing.
Daniels said if patients do not have primary care physicians, NHS has a provider who can submit the order for them.
“It’s not a must have that they have their own physician; we just have to have an order before we can complete the test,” she said.
NHS added a 3D mammography machine to its lineup last year. It can be used to detect breast cancer in people who have no signs or symptoms. The advanced technology has been proved to help reduce false positives and cut down on patient callbacks.
The discounted rate is only for screening mammograms, so diagnostic mammograms would not fall under that realm. By visiting alwaysnhs.org, potential patients can find an estimate of what the out-of-pocket cost may be.
To schedule an appointment with NHS to receive a mammogram, call 918-772-4588.
