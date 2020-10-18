Northeastern Health System promotes cardiac health maintenance by providing certified outpatient cardiac rehabilitation services.
Cardiac rehab benefits numerous illnesses and procedures that fall under the umbrella of heart disease. Cardiac rehab aids patients who have undergone surgeries such as coronary artery bypass, heart transplant, valve repair, and heart catheterization with balloon or stent replacement.
Also, patients with stable angina, congestive heart failure, peripheral vascular disease, or those who have suffered a heart attack profit from rehab therapy.
The goal of the program is to improve the heart's functions and to educate patients about heart disease, so they can make lifestyle changes to improve and maintain heart health.
Members of the NHS cardiac team agree that after a major cardiac event, patients are hesitant to resume their previous activities, and assure patients they are here to monitor and encourage active and healthy hearts.
To ensure patient well-being, the Cardiac Rehab program is certified by the American Association of Cardiovascular and Pulmonary Rehabilitation.
This is the only peer-reviewed accreditation process designed to review individual facilities for adherence to standards and guidelines, according to aacvpr.org.
Accordingly, the NHS outpatient cardiac rehab team stays in direct communication with every patient to establish the best plan of care for each individual.
The Cardiac Rehabilitation Service is in the Medical Park Outpatient Therapy facility at 205 Harris Circle.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.