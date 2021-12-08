NHS official: COVID variant still calls for precautions

Health experts believe COVID-19 is here to stay, with the virus continuing to mutate into new variants and requiring ongoing precautions.
The Omicron variant was first detected in South Africa on Nov. 11, and has quickly spread to at least 50 countries and 19 states in the U.S. The World Health Organization has classified it as a "variant of concern," and it’s part of a new surge in cases occurring nationwide.
Researchers are still working to understand more about the Omicron variant, but there is a belief it could be more contagious, though may cause fewer fatalities.
Dr. Berry Winn, vice president of medical staff affairs at Northeastern Health System, said early reports indicate the variant won’t be as deadly as its predecessors, but it’s too early to be sure.
“We don’t have enough sample size to know for sure,” Winn said.
Over the course of the pandemic, three vaccines have been approved or authorized in the U.S. to prevent or mitigate COVID-19. The Pfizer vaccine booster is the first to be deemed to protect against Omicron, while lab studies have reportedly shown just two doses may not provide sufficient protection.
“The only one I know for sure that has come out, and has been tested enough to say definitively that three doses is effective, is Pfizer,” Winn said. “I suspect that all the others will prove to be effective as well, because they all work essentially by similar methods.”
Winn added that the vaccines are expected to not only prevent infection, but also help reduce the chance of hospitalization.
Oklahoma has not identified any cases of the Omicron variant yet, but neighboring states Texas, Missouri and Colorado have. One theory suggests that if Omicron is more infective, but less deadly, it will help get the population closer to herd immunity.
“More people will get it, but fewer of them will die,” Winn said. “So it will spread through the population, and pretty soon everybody will have some degree of natural immunity.”
COVID precautions developed over the past year and a half continue to be encouraged by health experts. NHS requires patients, visitors and employees to mask up. Winn said people should wear masks if they plan on being close to someone for 15 minutes or more, and are not aware of that person's vaccination status. Those who are around sick people certainly should, he said.
Winn also expects more variants to be identified in the future.
State Interim Commissioner of Health Keith Reed said this week that the health department is monitoring the Omicron variant closely, and urged Oklahomans to get vaccinated.
“The OSDH Public Health Lab is currently sequencing all positive COVID-19 test samples received at the lab,” Reed said. “We will promptly inform Oklahomans if the variant is identified through these efforts. Meanwhile, if you are feeling sick with symptoms of COVID-19, we encourage you to get tested to not only help in slowing the spread of the virus, but also to aid in our efforts to detect variants early on.”
Precautions surrounding the virus remain an issue. Gov. Kevin Stitt and Attorney General John O’Connor, for example, are in the middle of a battle with the federal government regarding vaccinations for members of the National Guard. Meanwhile, most businesses have reopened to regular services at this point, and public events have increased.
The Daily Press asked readers in a Saturday Forum on Facebook how they feel about the new variant, what type of precautions they are taking, and what they think about Stitt’s dispute with the Department of Defense.
“I’m immunocompromised and will continue to take the precautions I have taken throughout the pandemic,” Cathy Cott said. “11,999 Oklahomans have died from COVID so far. I don’t intend to be a part of that demographic.”
Danie Hinds said she’s not worried about the new variant.
“I’m gonna keep living my life,” she wrote. “And everyone should have the right to choose what they want to put into their body.”
Jen Granger has accepted COVID as a normal part of life.
“I did get vaccinated and wear a mask in public places, but I don’t sit and worry about it,” she said.
Several veterans chimed in on the conservation. Joe Weavel said that in the 23 years of his military service, he took many shots and it was never an option.
Brent Been, having served three years in the Army and seven in the National Guard, said misinformation has contributed to much of the contention surrounding the virus.
“Gov. Kevin Stitt does not understand what Army readiness is, yet Stitt knows how to use the vaccine mandates for political capital,” he said. “There is a SCOTUS precedent that was set in 1905 for vaccine mandates in Cambridge, Massachusetts, regarding smallpox vaccine mandates.”
What you said
In an online poll, readers were asked if the Omicron variant concerns them. Of the respondents, 43.2 percent said, “Not at all”; 25.7 percent answered, “Somewhat”; 18.9 percent selected, “Very much”; and 12.2 percent said, “Not too much.”
