Northeastern Health System has extended its partnership with the OSU Center for Health Sciences to provide board-certified ER physicians for the Emergency Department in Tahlequah, as of July 1.
All physicians hired through this agreement are clinical faculty at OSU CHS, a collaboration begun in May 2017. Currently there are eight board-certified OSU Emergency Department physicians at NHS.
Board-certified emergency department physicians complete a residency in emergency medicine and then sit for lengthy board certification exams. Becoming an ER doctor is an 11- to 12-year process that requires completing undergraduate prerequisite courses, medical school, and a residency.
“We are trained to practice efficient, evidence-based emergency medicine,” said Dr. Ana Fisher, NHS emergency department director. “For the patient, this means quality medical care without unnecessary testing. For the hospital, it means better efficiency, which improves cost as well as wait times."
As the emergency department director, Fisher oversees the department from a physician standpoint, monitoring metrics, scheduling, and acting as liaison between departments. OSU provides board certified emergency department physicians only. This partnership distinguishes NHS’s emergency department from many rural hospitals, which staff their emergency departments with physicians trained in family medicine because board-certified ER physicians are usually drawn to metropolitan areas.
