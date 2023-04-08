Northeastern Health System Paramedic and EMS Clinical Coordinator Matt Young was recently reappointed to the Oklahoma Trauma and Emergency Response Advisory Council.
“In my role on OTERAC, I feel it is very important to represent EMTs all over Oklahoma and be their voice to the Council,” said Young. “I was recently involved in the development of the state of Oklahoma EMS Strategic Plan for the next three to five years. EMS education and system improvement are passions of mine.”
Composed of seven members, OTERAC is charged with emergency response and trauma system development, injury prevention, and other areas designated by the Oklahoma State Board of Health.
The council representatives include an emergency physician, a trauma surgeon, a representative of a hospital with trauma and emergency services, a trauma registrar, an EMT, and a critical care nurse.
“Prior to Matt being on the council, to my knowledge, there wasn’t anyone from this side of the state or from rural EMS represented,” said Mike Cates, NHS EMS director. “So having him on the council makes a huge difference when decisions are being made by folks who are not familiar with the difference in rural EMS compared to EMS in more populated areas. I would bet that prior to Matt being appointed, some of the folks on there had never heard of NHS EMS or had no idea where we were. I feel like Matt being on the council shows them that we’re not just a small-town service, but that we have some very intelligent, caring medics and that our patient care compares to any service out there.”
Young, who has been with NHS EMS for 19 years, was first appointed to the OTERAC in 2021 to complete the term of a retiring representative and has been active on the Regional Continuous Quality Improvement Committee since its inception.
Tasked with review of quality-related issues that occur in the region and are system- or process-related, the Regional CQI Committees are sub-committees of the Regional Trauma Advisory Boards.
