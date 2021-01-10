Northeastern Health System hosted its second COVID-19 vaccination clinic this last week. Phase 1-qualified affiliates were inoculations utilizing either Pfizer or Moderna vaccinations.
"The clinic itself was impressive, short waits, an excellent check-in/confirmation process, professional administration of the vaccine, and observation under supervision of an RN and-or paramedic for any allergic reactions for 15 minutes after the shot," said Dr. Frederick Willison, Northeast Oklahoma Cancer Center medical director. "All in all, I am proud of the program NHS put together."
The NHS Task Force is following the guidelines set forth in the Vaccine Priority Population Framework for Oklahoma, published by Oklahoma State Department of Health, as the guide for who eligibility to receive the vaccine.
"The Task Force at NHS has invested countless hours to ensure the clinic is operated safely and efficiently," said Donna Dallis, NHS vice president of patient care. "Because of their dedication, we have wasted zero doses during both clinics."
Following the strict guidelines put in place by OSDH, the task force has been extremely conscientious of those who receive vaccinations. That being said, OSDH has also warned providers not to waste doses. Keeping both directives in mind, NHS utilized a wait list system to ensure vaccination resources were not wasted.
"Our Task Force has done an outstanding job in planning for and executing the vaccine distribution strategy. The team has been persistent in their pursuit of protecting NHS ," said Jim Berry, NHS executive vice president and hospital administrator. "The Medical Emergency Response Center has commented on NHS as an exemplarily vaccine site. That is an outstanding compliment to the efforts of our team."
Community organizations who are interested in getting their employees vaccinated can reach out to Northeastern Health System's Quality and Safety Department at 918-453-2263 to talk about the possibility of NHS assisting with the vaccination strategy for their company.
