Northeastern Health System physicians and Emergency Medical Services employees recently offered their services performing physical evaluations for more than 1,000 area high school student athletes and band members.
“It is the annual physical exam that high school/junior high athletes are required to have for the following year’s sports participation,” said NHS Vice President of Quality Assurance and Outpatient Nursing Services Julie Jordan. “They go through a health and physical check to include vital signs, vision, scoliosis check, etc. They do these every year at the end of the year typically for Fort Gibson and Tahlequah.”
Physicals are also known as a pre-participation physical evaluation, according to TeensHealth. The physical exam helps reduce risk for students to participate in school activities.
“We feel like this is a valuable service that helps the student athletes and band members of our communities,” said NHS EMS Director Mike Cates. “They all have to have a physical to compete in their particular sport or band so this allows a convenient avenue to get the majority of students examined without bombarding the local physicians’ offices or clinics to obtain a physical.”
NHS started performing this service several years ago, NHS now also works with the Indian Capital Technology Center, who brings students from the Health Career Certification Program to assist.
This year, the physicians, students, and EMS employees performed 471 physicals on Tahlequah students and 485 physicals on Fort Gibson students.
“We have done this so long we all know our role and we all really work well together,” said Cates. “My team is very community oriented. We are grateful to be involved in community activities that promote wellness and safety. We want the community to know that we are here to help and they can count on us when they need us.”
