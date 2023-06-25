Five new physicians will be continuing their education and training at Northeastern Health System by joining the hospital’s residency program in July.
Accredited by the American College of Graduate Medical Education, NHS serves as a teaching health center for primary care in Internal Medicine Residency where residents are offered a unique opportunity to train in a supportive environment.
Consistent with NHS’ values of courtesy, accountability, respect, efficiency, and safety, the program helps to produce graduates who are dedicated and compassionate community leaders prepared to fulfill the healthcare needs to rural and underserved communities in and around Tahlequah.
In 2012, the Tahlequah Medical Group at NHS Internal Medicine Residency Program started with just three residents.
Today, the three-year program instructs 20 medical residents and is sponsored by the Osteopathic Medical Education Consortium of Oklahoma.
“We are determined to overcome the disparities of the rural health care professional shortage,” said CEO Brian Woodliff. “We hope that the investment in, residency training is one way to solve the problem.”
The physicians joining the program are Ali Khan, D.O., and Connor Polson, D.O., both from Oklahoma State University Center for Health Sciences College of Osteopathic Medicine; Sascha Khan, D.O. from Kansas City University College of Osteopathic Medicine; Bryan Hummel-Price, D.O,. from Burrell College of Osteopathic Medicine at New Mexico State University; and Seth Jones, D.O. from New York Institute of Technology College of Osteopathic Medicine.
For more information on the Internal Medicine Residency Program, email Program Coordinator Abby McCollum at abby@nhs-ok.org.
