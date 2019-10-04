Cherokee County citizens recently voted two Northeastern Health System physicians as the "Best of the Best" in their respective medical specialties, recognizing George Cohlmia as the Best in Cardiovascular, and Brent Rotton as the Best in General Surgery.
Over 2,000 people voted in the Best of Cherokee County 2019 Readers' Choice Awards, hosted by the Tahlequah Daily Press. Cohlmia and Rotton topped their categories in the Health and Wellness category, while doctors Jack Casas and John Fell also placed in Cardiology and Family Practice, respectively.
Cohlmia has been in practice for over 40 years and with NHS for the last 14, bringing ample experience to his role as the chairman of the Northeastern Oklahoma Heart Center.
"You'd be hard pressed to find physicians that work harder or care more than the ones we have here, and Dr. Cohlmia is no exception," said Jim Berry, hospital administrator at NHS. "We could not be more appreciative of the time and knowledge he brings to us and shares with his patients."
With more than 10 years of service to NHS and numerous awards and accolades, Rotton brings valuable expertise to his roles as general surgeon, leader of the Wound Management service line, and current elected chief of staff.
"Dr. Rotton is truly one of a kind," said Berry. "I appreciate the genuine care he provides to his patients on a daily basis, as well as the excellent leadership he brings to the staff."
Berry added that NHS strives to provide top-quality resources for Cherokee County in every aspect of health care, ranging from equipment to community education to treatment.
"We definitely think we hire the best of the best," said Berry. "And we are thankful our patients agree."
