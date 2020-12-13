The Food and Drug Administration has granted authorization to multiple COVID-19 vaccines in the coming weeks, and Northeastern Health System has prepared to begin administering vaccines to eligible front-line employees and first responders.
"Pfizer's vaccine will be the first to the market, with Moderna's vaccine coming out shortly after. NHS has planned for appropriate receipt, storage and administration of the potential vaccines. Operation Warpspeed has produced multiple COVID vaccine options in record time and their imminent release represents an important step forward in the fight against COVID-19," said NHS Director of Pharmacy Stacie Larmon.
Oklahoma State Department of Health will allocate vaccines during the first weeks of distribution in keeping with CDC guidelines on the phased rollout and is working with hospital leadership to coordinate vaccine planning for clinical staff members.
"We set up a NHS Vaccine Planning Team and are leading a COVID-19 Vaccine Medical Task Force made up of health care providers in the community who may be involved in coordinating future vaccination events. We are also working closely with OSDH to ensure we are able to quickly and efficiently administer vaccines, once we have them," said NHS Assistant Vice President of Quality, Safety and Assurance Julie Jordan.
The first round of vaccinations should arrive mid-December.
"The experts came up with this framework, and the CDC is working on guidelines that will include four phases of vaccine administration to ensure we have the greatest and quickest success in getting this virus under control. We will follow these guidelines and instructions from OSDH strictly to ensure efficient and equitable distribution to our staff," said NHS Vice President of Ancillary and Support Services Todd Shafer.
The OSDH COVID-19 Vaccine Priority Population Framework for Oklahoma states that the Phase 1 of vaccinations are to be allocated to long-term care residents and staff, health care workers providing direct inpatient COVID care, public health staff conducting front-line COVID-19 pandemic mitigation and control activities, and Oklahoma state licensed emergency medical technicians and paramedics.
"We appreciate NHS keeping police and fire at the top of mind when it comes to our health and safety," said Tahlequah Chief of Police Nate King. "Without NHS, our team members who put themselves in harm's way daily for the safety of our community would not be able to receive the vaccination. We are beyond thankful for their compassion."
NHS will release more details on its COVID-19 vaccination efforts once it receives more information from federal and state government partners.
"There are a lot of questions to be answered, but we want everyone to know our planning has put us ahead of the game. We look forward to the day when vaccinations can help us beat this virus, once and for all," said Executive Vice President and Hospital Administrator Jim Berry.
