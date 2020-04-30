NHS proceeding cautiously with elective surgeries

As a way of reducing the number of people in health facilities across the state, elective surgeries were put on hold due to the COVID-19 outbreak. But now, providers are getting the green light to resume procedures for non-life-threatening conditions.
Gov. Kevin Stitt issued the Third Amendment to Executive Order 2020-13 last week, announcing that certain elective surgeries could continue Friday, April 24.
The governor also gave the go-ahead for some minor procedures, including outpatient surgeries and non-emergency dental procedures, to start back up Thursday, April 30.
In accordance with the governor's reinstatement, Northeastern Health System will resume approval surgical procedures this week.
"Northeastern Health System's administration and medical staff went to extraordinary lengths to prepare for and mitigate an anticipated surge in COVID-19-related hospitalizations," said Jack Myers, D.O., chief of surgery. "One of the mitigations included suspending all elective surgical procedures that could be reasonably postponed without subjecting our patients to harm."
Myers said a continuous assessment of the disease burden and hospital resources has been meticulously monitored throughout the pandemic.
"After careful consideration, we are in instituting a strategic and limited resumption of some elected procedures," he said. "We will continue to monitor the situation at hand and modify our response in accordance with what we believe is best for our patients and the community."
According to NHS, the Oklahoma State Department of Health has issued guidelines on resuming surgeries. Patients must complete a COVID-19 test and have a negative result within 48 hours of the scheduled procedure time.
NHS will not be perfuming surgeries on patients 65 and older at this time. Also, elective surgeries must be scheduled at least seven days prior to the procedure's date to assure hospital resources are readily available.
Urgent and emergent cases will have top priority, and surgeons at NHS are re-evaluating the urgency of the pending elective procedures.
According to a Cherokee Nation spokesperson, Cherokee Nation Health Services is still in the planning phase of resuming elective surgeries and will make an announcement when that occurs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.