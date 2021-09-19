There is hardly a more contentious subject than the COVID vaccine. A brief internet search, or scroll through social media, and the differing opinions and rationalizations can become overwhelming. Is the vaccine safe? Does it protect against the different COVID strains? Has there been enough research conducted to know for sure?
Northeastern Health System Chair of Medicine Dr. Creticus Marak is providing insight into the pandemic and vaccine.
For more than 10 years, Marak has specialized in pulmonary and critical care medicine, two of the specialties seeing the most effects of the pandemic. Marak bases his opinions on national research, but equally as important, on the cases he sees on a daily basis in Cherokee County. His advice follows that of other health care providers and the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
"Get vaccinated, maintain social distancing, wear a mask, and wash your hands," said Marak. "COVID vaccines are safe and very effective. Throughout the U.S., including Cherokee County, more than 95 percent of the patients hospitalized for COVID-19 pneumonia are unvaccinated."
Hospital reports nationwide are reporting that most the COVID-positive patients on ventilators and life support are primarily unvaccinated.
"Hospitalized COVID-19 patients present with respiratory failure, and most end up on a ventilator," said Marak. "So far we have had only two vaccinated patients in the hospital with COVID-19 pneumonia, none requiring life support, and both were discharged home within a week."
But is the vaccine safe? Does it protect against different strains of the virus?
"The vaccine is like any other drug with possible side effects. I can assure you all that it is safe and effective," said Marak. "Usual side effects are minor and include pain at the injection site, redness, fever, and other mild effects. The severe side effects that people are concerned about are extremely rare."
According to the Oklahoma State Department of Health, COVID-19 vaccines undergo a strict testing and approval process before they can be administered to Oklahomans. In Oklahoma, individuals receive what is known as the mRNA vaccines, which helps the body to generate antibodies against the COVID-19 "spike protein." This protein is found on the surface of the virus that causes COVID-19. The antibodies produced in response to the vaccine help to fight the real virus when infected.
"The Delta variant is more virulent and contagious than the Alpha variant that we dealt with last year," said Marak. "The new strain of interest is the Mu variant, and has been reported in all the U.S. states except Nebraska. At this time we do not know much about this strain, but the CDC is monitoring it closely."
Much like the flu, there are variations of the COVID virus. While the vaccine may not keep one from contracting COVID-19, it has proved to make the virus less deadly to those who are vaccinated.
"Getting the vaccine is the only solution to control this pandemic," said Marak. "So please get vaccinated if you are eligible, and those who have already been fully vaccinated should consider getting the booster dose preferably at six months from the second dose."
Patients should discuss the vaccine with primary care providers. Appointments can be made through the health department, Oklahoma Department of Health, and through the NHS Tahlequah Medical Group.
