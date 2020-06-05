Northeastern Health System in Tahlequah has again been recognized as a Certified Healthy Business.
The Certified Healthy Oklahoma program is a joint effort of the Oklahoma State Department of Health, the State Chamber of Commerce, the Oklahoma Academy, Oklahoma Turning Point Council, and additional partners who are helping to shape a healthier future for Oklahoma.
“Continuation of this achievement validates Northeastern Health System’s commitment to unsurpassed excellence in health care for our patients and employees,” said Carol Choate, quality assurance chair, Tahlequah Hospital Authority Board of Trustees.
The Oklahoma Certified Healthy Business Program recognizes Oklahoma businesses that provide health and wellness opportunities and are working to improve the health status of Oklahomans. To be certified, businesses must meet specific criteria, including providing employee health screenings, workplace health and nutrition education, opportunities for physical exercise activities, management support for healthy workplace environments, tobacco use prevention activities, and sharing wellness activities within their respective communities.
“We hope this achievement will not only encourage us to be more aware of our overall health as an organization, but challenge each employee individually to improve their own health,” said Jim Berry, executive vice president and hospital administrator. “I am proud of our employees and their dedication to the health of Northeast Oklahoma.”
