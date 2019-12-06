Hospitals Helping Patients Quit, an initiative of the Oklahoma Hospital Association and program of the Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust, recently recognized 21 hospital and clinic partners for achieving notable benchmarks in reducing tobacco use in Oklahoma.
Organization leaders were feted during the OHA Annual Convention on Nov. 13. Included on the list were Northeastern Health System Tahlequah, with 150 patient referrals, and NHS Sequoyah in Sallisaw, with 250 referrals.
Through effective, health care provider-driven tobacco treatment services, HHPQ partner hospitals and clinics have referred more than 40,000 patients to the OTH, resulting in an estimated 28,000 years of life saved and millions of dollars in reduced health care costs, as well as personal spending on tobacco products.
The hospitals and clinics were selected for their commitment to their patients, employees, and communities to reduce Oklahoma’s leading cause of preventable death, tobacco use and related illness. Each of these organizations has implemented a permanent and standard best-practice protocol for identifying, counseling and referring individuals to the Oklahoma Tobacco Helpline for coaching support and nicotine replacement therapy.
For assistance with tobacco cessation efforts, contact HHPQ@okoha.com or 405-427-9537. For information on the Oklahoma Tobacco Helpline, visit http://okhelpline.com.
